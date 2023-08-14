Moneyboxx Finan Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 23.49 crore, up 177.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.49 crore in June 2023 up 177.18% from Rs. 8.47 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.64 crore in June 2023 up 202.37% from Rs. 1.60 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.96 crore in June 2023 up 376.52% from Rs. 2.30 crore in June 2022.

Moneyboxx Finan EPS has increased to Rs. 0.66 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.72 in June 2022.

Moneyboxx Finan shares closed at 158.05 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 4.67% returns over the last 6 months and -13.52% over the last 12 months.