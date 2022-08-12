 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Moneyboxx Finan Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.47 crore, up 99.03% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 11:15 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Moneyboxx Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 8.47 crore in June 2022 up 99.03% from Rs. 4.26 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.60 crore in June 2022 down 47.6% from Rs. 1.08 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.30 crore in June 2022 up 142.11% from Rs. 0.95 crore in June 2021.

Moneyboxx Finan shares closed at 182.75 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 53.06% returns over the last 6 months and 164.86% over the last 12 months.

Moneyboxx Finance
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 8.47 7.61 4.26
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 8.47 7.61 4.26
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.57 3.48 2.60
Depreciation 0.34 0.25 0.22
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 0.37 0.47 --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.24 1.40 0.71
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.95 2.02 0.73
Other Income 0.00 0.01 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.96 2.03 0.73
Interest 4.03 3.58 1.83
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.08 -1.55 -1.09
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -2.08 -1.55 -1.09
Tax -0.48 -1.13 -0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.60 -0.42 -1.08
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.60 -0.42 -1.08
Equity Share Capital 23.41 21.60 20.08
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- 12.91 --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.72 -0.20 -0.54
Diluted EPS -0.72 -0.20 -0.54
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.72 -0.20 -0.54
Diluted EPS -0.72 -0.20 -0.54
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - General #Moneyboxx Finan #Moneyboxx Finance #Results
first published: Aug 12, 2022 11:00 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.