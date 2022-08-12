Moneyboxx Finan Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.47 crore, up 99.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.47 crore in June 2022 up 99.03% from Rs. 4.26 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.60 crore in June 2022 down 47.6% from Rs. 1.08 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.30 crore in June 2022 up 142.11% from Rs. 0.95 crore in June 2021.

Moneyboxx Finan shares closed at 182.75 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 53.06% returns over the last 6 months and 164.86% over the last 12 months.