Moneyboxx Finan Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.47 crore, up 99.03% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Moneyboxx Finance are:
Net Sales at Rs 8.47 crore in June 2022 up 99.03% from Rs. 4.26 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.60 crore in June 2022 down 47.6% from Rs. 1.08 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.30 crore in June 2022 up 142.11% from Rs. 0.95 crore in June 2021.
Moneyboxx Finan shares closed at 182.75 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 53.06% returns over the last 6 months and 164.86% over the last 12 months.
|
|Moneyboxx Finance
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|8.47
|7.61
|4.26
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|8.47
|7.61
|4.26
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.57
|3.48
|2.60
|Depreciation
|0.34
|0.25
|0.22
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|0.37
|0.47
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.24
|1.40
|0.71
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.95
|2.02
|0.73
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.01
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.96
|2.03
|0.73
|Interest
|4.03
|3.58
|1.83
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.08
|-1.55
|-1.09
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.08
|-1.55
|-1.09
|Tax
|-0.48
|-1.13
|-0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.60
|-0.42
|-1.08
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.60
|-0.42
|-1.08
|Equity Share Capital
|23.41
|21.60
|20.08
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|12.91
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.72
|-0.20
|-0.54
|Diluted EPS
|-0.72
|-0.20
|-0.54
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.72
|-0.20
|-0.54
|Diluted EPS
|-0.72
|-0.20
|-0.54
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited