Moneyboxx Finan Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4.26 crore, up 103.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.26 crore in June 2021 up 103.76% from Rs. 2.09 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.08 crore in June 2021 down 23.08% from Rs. 0.88 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.95 crore in June 2021 up 1683.33% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2020.

Moneyboxx Finan shares closed at 73.95 on August 24, 2021 (BSE) and has given -0.07% returns over the last 6 months and 55.03% over the last 12 months.