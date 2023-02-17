 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneyboxx Finan Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.18 crore, up 113.11% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 11:20 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Moneyboxx Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 13.18 crore in December 2022 up 113.11% from Rs. 6.19 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.70 crore in December 2022 down 207.89% from Rs. 0.88 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.45 crore in December 2022 up 56.05% from Rs. 1.57 crore in December 2021.

Moneyboxx Finance
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 13.18 10.15 6.19
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 13.18 10.15 6.19
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 6.86 6.89 3.21
Depreciation 0.45 0.42 0.24
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 1.53 0.65 --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.35 1.77 1.41
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.99 0.43 1.33
Other Income 0.01 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.00 0.43 1.33
Interest 5.74 4.85 3.05
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -3.75 -4.43 -1.72
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -3.75 -4.43 -1.72
Tax -1.05 -1.50 -0.85
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.70 -2.92 -0.88
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.70 -2.92 -0.88
Equity Share Capital 23.41 23.41 21.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.15 -1.31 -0.41
Diluted EPS -1.15 -1.29 -0.41
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.15 -1.31 -0.41
Diluted EPS -1.15 -1.29 -0.41
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited