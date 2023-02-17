Moneyboxx Finan Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.18 crore, up 113.11% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Moneyboxx Finance are:
Net Sales at Rs 13.18 crore in December 2022 up 113.11% from Rs. 6.19 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.70 crore in December 2022 down 207.89% from Rs. 0.88 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.45 crore in December 2022 up 56.05% from Rs. 1.57 crore in December 2021.
Moneyboxx Finan shares closed at 154.65 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -14.08% returns over the last 6 months and 20.07% over the last 12 months.
|
|Moneyboxx Finance
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|13.18
|10.15
|6.19
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|13.18
|10.15
|6.19
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.86
|6.89
|3.21
|Depreciation
|0.45
|0.42
|0.24
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|1.53
|0.65
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.35
|1.77
|1.41
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.99
|0.43
|1.33
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.00
|0.43
|1.33
|Interest
|5.74
|4.85
|3.05
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.75
|-4.43
|-1.72
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.75
|-4.43
|-1.72
|Tax
|-1.05
|-1.50
|-0.85
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.70
|-2.92
|-0.88
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.70
|-2.92
|-0.88
|Equity Share Capital
|23.41
|23.41
|21.60
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.15
|-1.31
|-0.41
|Diluted EPS
|-1.15
|-1.29
|-0.41
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.15
|-1.31
|-0.41
|Diluted EPS
|-1.15
|-1.29
|-0.41
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited