English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Moneyboxx Finan Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.18 crore, up 113.11% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 11:20 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Moneyboxx Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 13.18 crore in December 2022 up 113.11% from Rs. 6.19 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.70 crore in December 2022 down 207.89% from Rs. 0.88 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.45 crore in December 2022 up 56.05% from Rs. 1.57 crore in December 2021.

    Moneyboxx Finan shares closed at 154.65 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -14.08% returns over the last 6 months and 20.07% over the last 12 months.

    Moneyboxx Finance
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations13.1810.156.19
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations13.1810.156.19
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.866.893.21
    Depreciation0.450.420.24
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies1.530.65--
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.351.771.41
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.990.431.33
    Other Income0.010.000.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.000.431.33
    Interest5.744.853.05
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.75-4.43-1.72
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-3.75-4.43-1.72
    Tax-1.05-1.50-0.85
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.70-2.92-0.88
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.70-2.92-0.88
    Equity Share Capital23.4123.4121.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.15-1.31-0.41
    Diluted EPS-1.15-1.29-0.41
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.15-1.31-0.41
    Diluted EPS-1.15-1.29-0.41
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - General #Moneyboxx Finan #Moneyboxx Finance #Results
    first published: Feb 17, 2023 11:11 pm