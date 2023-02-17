Moneyboxx Finan Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.18 crore, up 113.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.18 crore in December 2022 up 113.11% from Rs. 6.19 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.70 crore in December 2022 down 207.89% from Rs. 0.88 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.45 crore in December 2022 up 56.05% from Rs. 1.57 crore in December 2021.

Moneyboxx Finan shares closed at 154.65 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -14.08% returns over the last 6 months and 20.07% over the last 12 months.