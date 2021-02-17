Moneyboxx Finan Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2.88 crore, up 147.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.88 crore in December 2020 up 147.64% from Rs. 1.16 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.10 crore in December 2020 down 14.25% from Rs. 0.96 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020 up 97.3% from Rs. 0.74 crore in December 2019.

Moneyboxx Finan shares closed at 55.55 on February 16, 2021 (BSE) and has given 18.44% returns over the last 6 months and -22.85% over the last 12 months.