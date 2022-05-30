 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Monarch Net Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 31.14 crore, up 16.9% Y-o-Y

May 30, 2022 / 08:18 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Monarch Networth Capital are:

Net Sales at Rs 31.14 crore in March 2022 up 16.9% from Rs. 26.63 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.38 crore in March 2022 up 17.34% from Rs. 9.70 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.80 crore in March 2022 up 2.66% from Rs. 15.39 crore in March 2021.

Monarch Net EPS has increased to Rs. 3.77 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.53 in March 2021.

Monarch Net shares closed at 300.00 on May 27, 2022 (BSE)

Monarch Networth Capital
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 31.14 35.13 26.63
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 31.14 35.13 26.63
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 7.32 7.62 6.28
Depreciation 0.25 0.25 0.23
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 11.52 12.47 9.39
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.04 14.80 10.74
Other Income 3.51 4.43 4.42
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.55 19.23 15.16
Interest 0.79 0.67 0.38
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 14.76 18.55 14.78
Exceptional Items 0.01 -- -0.07
P/L Before Tax 14.77 18.55 14.71
Tax 3.39 5.64 5.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 11.38 12.91 9.70
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 11.38 12.91 9.70
Equity Share Capital 31.05 31.05 31.05
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.77 4.33 3.53
Diluted EPS 3.68 4.22 3.53
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.77 4.33 3.53
Diluted EPS 3.68 4.22 3.53
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 30, 2022 08:13 pm
