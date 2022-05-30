Monarch Net Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 31.14 crore, up 16.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.14 crore in March 2022 up 16.9% from Rs. 26.63 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.38 crore in March 2022 up 17.34% from Rs. 9.70 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.80 crore in March 2022 up 2.66% from Rs. 15.39 crore in March 2021.

Monarch Net EPS has increased to Rs. 3.77 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.53 in March 2021.

Monarch Net shares closed at 300.00 on May 27, 2022 (BSE)