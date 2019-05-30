Monarch Net Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 13.51 crore, down 29.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.51 crore in March 2019 down 29.32% from Rs. 19.12 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.35 crore in March 2019 down 44.38% from Rs. 6.02 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.51 crore in March 2019 down 27.18% from Rs. 4.82 crore in March 2018.

Monarch Net EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.98 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.82 in March 2018.

Monarch Net shares closed at 37.25 on February 11, 2019 (BSE) and has given -5.34% returns over the last 6 months and -32.52% over the last 12 months.