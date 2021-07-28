Monarch Net Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 27.29 crore, up 128.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27.29 crore in June 2021 up 128.06% from Rs. 11.97 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.51 crore in June 2021 up 826.16% from Rs. 1.46 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.11 crore in June 2021 up 602.57% from Rs. 2.72 crore in June 2020.

Monarch Net EPS has increased to Rs. 4.86 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.48 in June 2020.

Monarch Net shares closed at 133.70 on July 26, 2021 (BSE) and has given 164.23% returns over the last 6 months and 419.22% over the last 12 months.