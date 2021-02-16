Monarch Net Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 16.71 crore, up 41.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.71 crore in December 2020 up 41.98% from Rs. 11.77 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.66 crore in December 2020 up 1310.82% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.92 crore in December 2020 up 366.67% from Rs. 0.84 crore in December 2019.

Monarch Net EPS has increased to Rs. 0.89 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.07 in December 2019.

Monarch Net shares closed at 59.50 on February 15, 2021 (BSE) and has given 146.38% returns over the last 6 months and 175.46% over the last 12 months.