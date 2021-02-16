MARKET NEWS

Monarch Net Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 16.71 crore, up 41.98% Y-o-Y

February 16, 2021 / 11:39 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Monarch Networth Capital are:

Net Sales at Rs 16.71 crore in December 2020 up 41.98% from Rs. 11.77 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.66 crore in December 2020 up 1310.82% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.92 crore in December 2020 up 366.67% from Rs. 0.84 crore in December 2019.

Monarch Net EPS has increased to Rs. 0.89 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.07 in December 2019.

Monarch Net shares closed at 59.50 on February 15, 2021 (BSE) and has given 146.38% returns over the last 6 months and 175.46% over the last 12 months.

Monarch Networth Capital
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations16.7126.4411.77
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations16.7126.4411.77
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost6.626.756.02
Depreciation0.240.230.24
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses7.877.456.30
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.9812.01-0.79
Other Income1.702.221.38
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.6814.220.60
Interest0.310.400.76
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.3713.82-0.16
Exceptional Items0.00-4.760.00
P/L Before Tax3.379.06-0.16
Tax0.712.490.06
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.666.58-0.22
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.666.58-0.22
Equity Share Capital31.0531.0531.05
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.892.11-0.07
Diluted EPS0.892.11-0.07
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.892.11-0.07
Diluted EPS0.892.11-0.07
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Monarch Net #Monarch Networth Capital #Results
first published: Feb 16, 2021 11:22 pm

