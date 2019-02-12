Monarch Net Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 11.65 crore, down 46.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.65 crore in December 2018 down 46.55% from Rs. 21.79 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.10 crore in December 2018 down 74.01% from Rs. 4.23 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.11 crore in December 2018 down 71.06% from Rs. 7.29 crore in December 2017.

Monarch Net EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.37 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.40 in December 2017.

Monarch Net shares closed at 37.25 on February 11, 2019 (BSE) and has given -36.92% returns over the last 6 months and -52.88% over the last 12 months.