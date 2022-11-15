 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Monarch Net Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 36.19 crore, up 9.23% Y-o-Y

Nov 15, 2022 / 12:09 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Monarch Networth Capital are:

Net Sales at Rs 36.19 crore in September 2022 up 9.23% from Rs. 33.13 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.04 crore in September 2022 down 12.45% from Rs. 13.75 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.49 crore in September 2022 up 0.93% from Rs. 18.32 crore in September 2021.

Monarch Net EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.81 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.87 in September 2021.

Monarch Net shares closed at 366.75 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 22.54% returns over the last 6 months

Monarch Networth Capital
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 36.19 32.56 33.13
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 36.19 32.56 33.13
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 8.59 7.71 12.36
Depreciation 0.27 0.26 0.24
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 10.60 11.05 11.13
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 16.73 13.55 9.39
Other Income 1.49 3.08 8.69
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18.22 16.62 18.08
Interest 1.37 0.71 0.33
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 16.85 15.91 17.75
Exceptional Items -- -- 0.07
P/L Before Tax 16.85 15.91 17.81
Tax 4.81 3.48 4.06
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 12.04 12.43 13.75
Prior Year Adjustments -- 0.00 --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 12.04 12.43 13.75
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.00 0.00 0.00
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 12.04 12.43 13.75
Equity Share Capital 31.05 31.05 31.05
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.81 4.00 4.87
Diluted EPS 3.72 3.91 4.87
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.81 4.00 4.87
Diluted EPS 3.72 3.91 4.87
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

