Monarch Net Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 36.19 crore, up 9.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 36.19 crore in September 2022 up 9.23% from Rs. 33.13 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.04 crore in September 2022 down 12.45% from Rs. 13.75 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.49 crore in September 2022 up 0.93% from Rs. 18.32 crore in September 2021.

Monarch Net EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.81 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.87 in September 2021.

Monarch Net shares closed at 366.75 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 22.54% returns over the last 6 months