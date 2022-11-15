English
    Monarch Net Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 36.19 crore, up 9.23% Y-o-Y

    November 15, 2022 / 12:09 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Monarch Networth Capital are:

    Net Sales at Rs 36.19 crore in September 2022 up 9.23% from Rs. 33.13 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.04 crore in September 2022 down 12.45% from Rs. 13.75 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.49 crore in September 2022 up 0.93% from Rs. 18.32 crore in September 2021.

    Monarch Net EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.81 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.87 in September 2021.

    Monarch Net shares closed at 366.75 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 22.54% returns over the last 6 months

    Monarch Networth Capital
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations36.1932.5633.13
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations36.1932.5633.13
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.597.7112.36
    Depreciation0.270.260.24
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10.6011.0511.13
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.7313.559.39
    Other Income1.493.088.69
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.2216.6218.08
    Interest1.370.710.33
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax16.8515.9117.75
    Exceptional Items----0.07
    P/L Before Tax16.8515.9117.81
    Tax4.813.484.06
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities12.0412.4313.75
    Prior Year Adjustments--0.00--
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period12.0412.4313.75
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.000.000.00
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates12.0412.4313.75
    Equity Share Capital31.0531.0531.05
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.814.004.87
    Diluted EPS3.723.914.87
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.814.004.87
    Diluted EPS3.723.914.87
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
