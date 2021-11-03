Monarch Net Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 33.13 crore, up 6.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 33.13 crore in September 2021 up 6.85% from Rs. 31.00 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.75 crore in September 2021 up 70.16% from Rs. 8.08 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.32 crore in September 2021 up 9.96% from Rs. 16.66 crore in September 2020.

Monarch Net EPS has increased to Rs. 4.87 in September 2021 from Rs. 2.60 in September 2020.

Monarch Net shares closed at 135.50 on November 02, 2021 (BSE) and has given 122.86% returns over the last 6 months and 442.00% over the last 12 months.