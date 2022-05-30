 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Monarch Net Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 32.64 crore, up 7.35% Y-o-Y

May 30, 2022 / 07:37 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Monarch Networth Capital are:

Net Sales at Rs 32.64 crore in March 2022 up 7.35% from Rs. 30.41 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.27 crore in March 2022 up 7.54% from Rs. 11.41 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.24 crore in March 2022 down 5.53% from Rs. 18.25 crore in March 2021.

Monarch Net EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.05 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.08 in March 2021.

Monarch Net shares closed at 299.00 on May 27, 2022 (NSE)

Monarch Networth Capital
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 32.64 36.63 30.41
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 32.64 36.63 30.41
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 7.49 7.84 6.57
Depreciation 0.25 0.25 0.23
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 12.17 12.63 9.91
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.73 15.91 13.70
Other Income 4.26 4.30 4.32
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 16.99 20.21 18.02
Interest 0.76 0.69 0.38
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 16.23 19.52 17.64
Exceptional Items 0.01 -- -0.09
P/L Before Tax 16.23 19.52 17.56
Tax 3.96 5.01 6.14
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 12.27 14.51 11.41
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 12.27 14.51 11.41
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.00 -- 0.00
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 12.27 14.51 11.41
Equity Share Capital 31.05 31.05 31.05
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.05 4.84 4.08
Diluted EPS 3.96 4.73 4.08
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.05 4.84 4.08
Diluted EPS 4.05 4.73 4.08
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 30, 2022 07:34 pm
