Monarch Net Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 18.53 crore, up 19.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.53 crore in March 2020 up 19.93% from Rs. 15.45 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.57 crore in March 2020 down 83.2% from Rs. 3.42 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.55 crore in March 2020 down 38.85% from Rs. 4.17 crore in March 2019.

Monarch Net EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.14 in March 2020 from Rs. 1.00 in March 2019.

Monarch Net shares closed at 19.85 on June 30, 2020 (BSE) and has given -7.46% returns over the last 6 months and -30.96% over the last 12 months.