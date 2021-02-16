Monarch Net Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 17.68 crore, up 25.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.68 crore in December 2020 up 25.98% from Rs. 14.03 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.96 crore in December 2020 up 1827.33% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.33 crore in December 2020 up 139.23% from Rs. 1.81 crore in December 2019.

Monarch Net EPS has increased to Rs. 0.99 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.06 in December 2019.

Monarch Net shares closed at 59.50 on February 15, 2021 (BSE) and has given 146.38% returns over the last 6 months and 175.46% over the last 12 months.