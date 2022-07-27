Moldtek Packaging's PAT up 80% at Rs 21.71 crore in Q1

Moldtek Packaging Ltd, known for plastic packaging in India, on Wednesday said its profit after tax (PAT) for the quarter ended June 30 was up by nearly 80 per cent to Rs 21.71 crore against Rs 12.08 crore during the same quarter last fiscal.

Revenue from operations increased by over 55 per cent to Rs 207.8 crore compared to Rs 133.7 crore during the first quarter of FY22, the city-based company said in a press release.

"In this quarter our all business segments recorded stellar revenue growth. The volume and PAT registered in the quarter are the highest in the history of the company. While the persistent inflationary environment continued to impact the gross margins, we delivered healthy operating margins with strong push on our IML packs and driving further operational efficiencies across all business segments,” K Lakshmana Rao chairman and managing director of Moldtek said.

