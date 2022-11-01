Mold Tek Tech Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 31.61 crore, up 47.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.61 crore in September 2022 up 47.25% from Rs. 21.47 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.79 crore in September 2022 up 87.77% from Rs. 3.62 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.38 crore in September 2022 up 69.06% from Rs. 6.14 crore in September 2021.

Mold Tek Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 2.40 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.28 in September 2021.

Mold Tek Tech shares closed at 110.95 on October 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given 12.81% returns over the last 6 months and 48.23% over the last 12 months.