Mold Tek Tech Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 19.63 crore, down 16.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.63 crore in September 2020 down 16.48% from Rs. 23.50 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.21 crore in September 2020 up 18.46% from Rs. 2.71 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.60 crore in September 2020 up 5.07% from Rs. 5.33 crore in September 2019.

Mold Tek Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 1.15 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.97 in September 2019.

Mold Tek Tech shares closed at 39.65 on October 22, 2020 (BSE) and has given 16.62% returns over the last 6 months and -23.68% over the last 12 months.