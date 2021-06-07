Mold Tek Tech Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 20.55 crore, down 0.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.55 crore in March 2021 down 0.69% from Rs. 20.70 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.62 crore in March 2021 up 198.89% from Rs. 1.21 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.06 crore in March 2021 up 179.05% from Rs. 2.53 crore in March 2020.

Mold Tek Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 1.29 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.43 in March 2020.

Mold Tek Tech shares closed at 59.45 on June 04, 2021 (BSE) and has given 14.33% returns over the last 6 months and 56.45% over the last 12 months.