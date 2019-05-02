Mold Tek Tech Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 21.61 crore, up 36.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.61 crore in March 2019 up 36.02% from Rs. 15.89 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.40 crore in March 2019 up 364.27% from Rs. 0.73 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.21 crore in March 2019 up 590% from Rs. 0.90 crore in March 2018.

Mold Tek Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 1.23 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.27 in March 2018.

Mold Tek Tech shares closed at 48.00 on April 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given 16.36% returns over the last 6 months and -2.04% over the last 12 months.