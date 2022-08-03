Mold Tek Tech Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26.27 crore, up 25.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.27 crore in June 2022 up 25.93% from Rs. 20.86 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.08 crore in June 2022 down 4.76% from Rs. 3.24 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.43 crore in June 2022 down 3.38% from Rs. 5.62 crore in June 2021.

Mold Tek Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.09 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.15 in June 2021.

Mold Tek Tech shares closed at 96.40 on August 02, 2022 (BSE) and has given 15.59% returns over the last 6 months and 4.16% over the last 12 months.