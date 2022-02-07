Mold Tek Tech Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 21.80 crore, up 22.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.80 crore in December 2021 up 22.96% from Rs. 17.73 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.63 crore in December 2021 up 62.66% from Rs. 1.00 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.35 crore in December 2021 up 38.43% from Rs. 2.42 crore in December 2020.

Mold Tek Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 0.58 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.36 in December 2020.

Mold Tek Tech shares closed at 83.90 on February 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.76% returns over the last 6 months and 78.70% over the last 12 months.