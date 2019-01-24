Mold Tek Tech Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 19.97 crore, up 37.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.97 crore in December 2018 up 37.37% from Rs. 14.54 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.27 crore in December 2018 up 181.72% from Rs. 1.16 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.89 crore in December 2018 up 130.08% from Rs. 2.56 crore in December 2017.

Mold Tek Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 1.18 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.43 in December 2017.

Mold Tek Tech shares closed at 52.35 on January 23, 2019 (NSE) and has given 27.37% returns over the last 6 months and -25.37% over the last 12 months.