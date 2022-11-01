Mold Tek Tech Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 34.73 crore, up 48.26% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mold Tek Technologies are:Net Sales at Rs 34.73 crore in September 2022 up 48.26% from Rs. 23.42 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.85 crore in September 2022 up 87.08% from Rs. 3.66 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.46 crore in September 2022 up 67.63% from Rs. 6.24 crore in September 2021.
Mold Tek Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 2.43 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.30 in September 2021.
|Mold Tek Technologies
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|34.73
|28.87
|23.42
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|34.73
|28.87
|23.42
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|20.57
|19.67
|16.04
|Depreciation
|1.20
|1.14
|1.13
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.02
|4.23
|2.35
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|8.93
|3.83
|3.91
|Other Income
|0.32
|0.49
|1.19
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|9.26
|4.32
|5.11
|Interest
|0.14
|0.13
|0.09
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|9.12
|4.19
|5.02
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|9.12
|4.19
|5.02
|Tax
|2.27
|1.10
|1.35
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|6.85
|3.10
|3.66
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|6.85
|3.10
|3.66
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|6.85
|3.10
|3.66
|Equity Share Capital
|5.65
|5.65
|5.65
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.43
|1.10
|1.30
|Diluted EPS
|2.37
|1.07
|1.30
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.43
|1.10
|1.30
|Diluted EPS
|2.37
|1.07
|1.30
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
