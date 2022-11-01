 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mold Tek Tech Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 34.73 crore, up 48.26% Y-o-Y

Nov 01, 2022 / 06:56 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mold Tek Technologies are:Net Sales at Rs 34.73 crore in September 2022 up 48.26% from Rs. 23.42 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.85 crore in September 2022 up 87.08% from Rs. 3.66 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.46 crore in September 2022 up 67.63% from Rs. 6.24 crore in September 2021.
Mold Tek Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 2.43 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.30 in September 2021. Mold Tek Tech shares closed at 110.95 on October 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given 12.81% returns over the last 6 months and 48.23% over the last 12 months.
Mold Tek Technologies
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations34.7328.8723.42
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations34.7328.8723.42
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost20.5719.6716.04
Depreciation1.201.141.13
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses4.024.232.35
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.933.833.91
Other Income0.320.491.19
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.264.325.11
Interest0.140.130.09
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax9.124.195.02
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax9.124.195.02
Tax2.271.101.35
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.853.103.66
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.853.103.66
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates6.853.103.66
Equity Share Capital5.655.655.65
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.431.101.30
Diluted EPS2.371.071.30
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.431.101.30
Diluted EPS2.371.071.30
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
