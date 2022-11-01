Mold Tek Tech Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 34.73 crore, up 48.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 34.73 crore in September 2022 up 48.26% from Rs. 23.42 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.85 crore in September 2022 up 87.08% from Rs. 3.66 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.46 crore in September 2022 up 67.63% from Rs. 6.24 crore in September 2021.

Mold Tek Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 2.43 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.30 in September 2021.