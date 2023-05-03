English
    Mold Tek Tech Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 42.56 crore, up 49.16% Y-o-Y

    May 03, 2023 / 11:22 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mold Tek Technologies are:Net Sales at Rs 42.56 crore in March 2023 up 49.16% from Rs. 28.53 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.11 crore in March 2023 up 114.8% from Rs. 4.71 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.69 crore in March 2023 up 97.18% from Rs. 7.45 crore in March 2022.
    Mold Tek Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 3.58 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.67 in March 2022.Mold Tek Tech shares closed at 299.95 on May 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 213.43% returns over the last 6 months and 175.44% over the last 12 months.
    Mold Tek Technologies
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations42.5640.7128.53
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations42.5640.7128.53
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost22.4621.9618.69
    Depreciation1.171.191.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.135.573.03
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.8011.995.78
    Other Income0.710.400.63
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.5212.396.41
    Interest0.270.130.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax13.2512.266.31
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax13.2512.266.31
    Tax3.143.051.60
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities10.119.214.71
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period10.119.214.71
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates10.119.214.71
    Equity Share Capital5.655.655.65
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.583.261.67
    Diluted EPS3.513.191.63
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.583.261.67
    Diluted EPS3.513.191.63
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 3, 2023 11:11 am