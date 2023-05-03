Mold Tek Tech Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 42.56 crore, up 49.16% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mold Tek Technologies are:Net Sales at Rs 42.56 crore in March 2023 up 49.16% from Rs. 28.53 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.11 crore in March 2023 up 114.8% from Rs. 4.71 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.69 crore in March 2023 up 97.18% from Rs. 7.45 crore in March 2022.
Mold Tek Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 3.58 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.67 in March 2022.
|Mold Tek Tech shares closed at 299.95 on May 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 213.43% returns over the last 6 months and 175.44% over the last 12 months.
|Mold Tek Technologies
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|42.56
|40.71
|28.53
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|42.56
|40.71
|28.53
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|22.46
|21.96
|18.69
|Depreciation
|1.17
|1.19
|1.04
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.13
|5.57
|3.03
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|12.80
|11.99
|5.78
|Other Income
|0.71
|0.40
|0.63
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|13.52
|12.39
|6.41
|Interest
|0.27
|0.13
|0.10
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|13.25
|12.26
|6.31
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|13.25
|12.26
|6.31
|Tax
|3.14
|3.05
|1.60
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|10.11
|9.21
|4.71
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|10.11
|9.21
|4.71
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|10.11
|9.21
|4.71
|Equity Share Capital
|5.65
|5.65
|5.65
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.58
|3.26
|1.67
|Diluted EPS
|3.51
|3.19
|1.63
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.58
|3.26
|1.67
|Diluted EPS
|3.51
|3.19
|1.63
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited