Mold Tek Tech Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 28.53 crore, up 26.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.53 crore in March 2022 up 26.22% from Rs. 22.61 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.71 crore in March 2022 up 28.39% from Rs. 3.67 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.45 crore in March 2022 up 4.49% from Rs. 7.13 crore in March 2021.

Mold Tek Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 1.67 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.31 in March 2021.

Mold Tek Tech shares closed at 100.85 on May 09, 2022 (BSE)