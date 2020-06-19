Mold Tek Tech Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 23.32 crore, down 4.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.32 crore in March 2020 down 4.48% from Rs. 24.42 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.36 crore in March 2020 down 62.5% from Rs. 3.63 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.71 crore in March 2020 down 58.5% from Rs. 6.53 crore in March 2019.

Mold Tek Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.49 in March 2020 from Rs. 1.31 in March 2019.

Mold Tek Tech shares closed at 37.60 on June 18, 2020 (NSE) and has given -18.61% returns over the last 6 months and -31.32% over the last 12 months.