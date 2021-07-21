Mold Tek Tech Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 22.64 crore, up 12.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.64 crore in June 2021 up 12.36% from Rs. 20.15 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.26 crore in June 2021 up 58.51% from Rs. 2.06 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.66 crore in June 2021 up 36.06% from Rs. 4.16 crore in June 2020.

Mold Tek Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 1.16 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.74 in June 2020.

Mold Tek Tech shares closed at 99.15 on July 19, 2021 (NSE) and has given 105.71% returns over the last 6 months and 179.69% over the last 12 months.