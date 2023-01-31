 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mold Tek Tech Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 40.71 crore, up 71.41% Y-o-Y

Jan 31, 2023 / 12:58 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mold Tek Technologies are:Net Sales at Rs 40.71 crore in December 2022 up 71.41% from Rs. 23.75 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.21 crore in December 2022 up 452.53% from Rs. 1.67 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.58 crore in December 2022 up 299.41% from Rs. 3.40 crore in December 2021.
Mold Tek Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 3.26 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.59 in December 2021. Mold Tek Tech shares closed at 172.30 on January 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 77.17% returns over the last 6 months and 109.74% over the last 12 months.
Mold Tek Technologies
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations40.7134.7323.75
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations40.7134.7323.75
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost21.9620.5717.40
Depreciation1.191.201.04
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses5.574.023.83
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.998.931.49
Other Income0.400.320.87
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.399.262.36
Interest0.130.140.08
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax12.269.122.27
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax12.269.122.27
Tax3.052.270.61
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.216.851.67
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.216.851.67
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates9.216.851.67
Equity Share Capital5.655.655.65
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.262.430.59
Diluted EPS3.192.370.59
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.262.430.59
Diluted EPS3.192.370.59
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

