Mold Tek Tech Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 26.03 crore, up 15.54% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mold Tek Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 26.03 crore in December 2019 up 15.54% from Rs. 22.53 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.35 crore in December 2019 up 1.35% from Rs. 3.31 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.13 crore in December 2019 up 3.03% from Rs. 5.95 crore in December 2018.

Mold Tek Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 1.20 in December 2019 from Rs. 1.19 in December 2018.

Mold Tek Tech shares closed at 49.55 on January 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given -0.90% returns over the last 6 months and 9.02% over the last 12 months.