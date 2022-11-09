 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Mold-Tek Pack Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 182.55 crore, up 14.43% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 10:37 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mold-Tek Packaging are:

Net Sales at Rs 182.55 crore in September 2022 up 14.43% from Rs. 159.53 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.42 crore in September 2022 up 10.36% from Rs. 17.59 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.23 crore in September 2022 up 6.11% from Rs. 32.26 crore in September 2021.

Mold-Tek Pack EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.86 in September 2022 from Rs. 6.23 in September 2021.

Mold-Tek Pack shares closed at 936.50 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 32.90% returns over the last 6 months and 31.36% over the last 12 months.

Mold-Tek Packaging
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 182.55 207.83 159.53
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 182.55 207.83 159.53
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 111.69 126.64 92.87
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.73 2.33 1.86
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 10.99 10.87 9.35
Depreciation 7.38 7.13 6.53
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 29.56 30.82 23.43
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 26.67 30.04 25.50
Other Income 0.19 0.13 0.23
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 26.85 30.16 25.73
Interest 0.78 1.01 2.75
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 26.07 29.16 22.97
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 26.07 29.16 22.97
Tax 6.66 7.45 5.38
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 19.42 21.71 17.59
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 19.42 21.71 17.59
Equity Share Capital 16.56 16.56 14.16
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.86 6.69 6.23
Diluted EPS 5.85 6.68 5.81
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.86 6.69 6.23
Diluted EPS 5.85 6.68 5.81
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Mold-Tek Pack #Mold-Tek Packaging #Plastics #Results
first published: Nov 9, 2022 10:32 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.