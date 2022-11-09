English
    Mold-Tek Pack Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 182.55 crore, up 14.43% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 10:37 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mold-Tek Packaging are:

    Net Sales at Rs 182.55 crore in September 2022 up 14.43% from Rs. 159.53 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.42 crore in September 2022 up 10.36% from Rs. 17.59 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.23 crore in September 2022 up 6.11% from Rs. 32.26 crore in September 2021.

    Mold-Tek Pack EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.86 in September 2022 from Rs. 6.23 in September 2021.

    Mold-Tek Pack shares closed at 936.50 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 32.90% returns over the last 6 months and 31.36% over the last 12 months.

    Mold-Tek Packaging
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations182.55207.83159.53
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations182.55207.83159.53
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials111.69126.6492.87
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.732.331.86
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.9910.879.35
    Depreciation7.387.136.53
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses29.5630.8223.43
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.6730.0425.50
    Other Income0.190.130.23
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.8530.1625.73
    Interest0.781.012.75
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax26.0729.1622.97
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax26.0729.1622.97
    Tax6.667.455.38
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities19.4221.7117.59
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period19.4221.7117.59
    Equity Share Capital16.5616.5614.16
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.866.696.23
    Diluted EPS5.856.685.81
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.866.696.23
    Diluted EPS5.856.685.81
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 9, 2022 10:32 am