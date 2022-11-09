Mold-Tek Pack Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 182.55 crore, up 14.43% Y-o-Y
November 09, 2022 / 10:37 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mold-Tek Packaging are:
Net Sales at Rs 182.55 crore in September 2022 up 14.43% from Rs. 159.53 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.42 crore in September 2022 up 10.36% from Rs. 17.59 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.23 crore in September 2022 up 6.11% from Rs. 32.26 crore in September 2021.
Mold-Tek Pack EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.86 in September 2022 from Rs. 6.23 in September 2021.
Mold-Tek Pack shares closed at 936.50 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 32.90% returns over the last 6 months and 31.36% over the last 12 months.
|Mold-Tek Packaging
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|182.55
|207.83
|159.53
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|182.55
|207.83
|159.53
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|111.69
|126.64
|92.87
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-3.73
|2.33
|1.86
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|10.99
|10.87
|9.35
|Depreciation
|7.38
|7.13
|6.53
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|29.56
|30.82
|23.43
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|26.67
|30.04
|25.50
|Other Income
|0.19
|0.13
|0.23
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|26.85
|30.16
|25.73
|Interest
|0.78
|1.01
|2.75
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|26.07
|29.16
|22.97
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|26.07
|29.16
|22.97
|Tax
|6.66
|7.45
|5.38
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|19.42
|21.71
|17.59
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|19.42
|21.71
|17.59
|Equity Share Capital
|16.56
|16.56
|14.16
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.86
|6.69
|6.23
|Diluted EPS
|5.85
|6.68
|5.81
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.86
|6.69
|6.23
|Diluted EPS
|5.85
|6.68
|5.81
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited