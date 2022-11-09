Mold-Tek Pack Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 182.55 crore, up 14.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 182.55 crore in September 2022 up 14.43% from Rs. 159.53 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.42 crore in September 2022 up 10.36% from Rs. 17.59 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.23 crore in September 2022 up 6.11% from Rs. 32.26 crore in September 2021.

Mold-Tek Pack EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.86 in September 2022 from Rs. 6.23 in September 2021.

Mold-Tek Pack shares closed at 936.50 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 32.90% returns over the last 6 months and 31.36% over the last 12 months.