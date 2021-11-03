Mold-Tek Pack Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 159.53 crore, up 33.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 159.53 crore in September 2021 up 33.99% from Rs. 119.06 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.59 crore in September 2021 up 30.32% from Rs. 13.50 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.26 crore in September 2021 up 23.93% from Rs. 26.03 crore in September 2020.

Mold-Tek Pack EPS has increased to Rs. 6.23 in September 2021 from Rs. 4.87 in September 2020.

Mold-Tek Pack shares closed at 717.15 on November 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given 51.25% returns over the last 6 months and 177.11% over the last 12 months.