 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Mold-Tek Pack Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 177.92 crore, up 10.48% Y-o-Y

May 09, 2022 / 09:11 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mold-Tek Packaging are:

Net Sales at Rs 177.92 crore in March 2022 up 10.48% from Rs. 161.05 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.32 crore in March 2022 down 3.86% from Rs. 18.01 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.83 crore in March 2022 down 1.82% from Rs. 33.44 crore in March 2021.

Mold-Tek Pack EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.68 in March 2022 from Rs. 6.19 in March 2021.

Mold-Tek Pack shares closed at 734.80 on May 06, 2022 (NSE)

Mold-Tek Packaging
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 177.92 160.28 161.05
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 177.92 160.28 161.05
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 110.17 99.79 94.80
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.35 -5.21 -3.01
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 10.62 9.81 10.16
Depreciation 6.87 6.86 5.84
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 26.71 24.28 25.85
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 24.91 24.76 27.41
Other Income 1.05 0.15 0.19
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 25.96 24.91 27.60
Interest 1.13 2.75 2.87
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 24.83 22.15 24.72
Exceptional Items -- -- -1.08
P/L Before Tax 24.83 22.15 23.64
Tax 7.51 5.49 5.63
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 17.32 16.66 18.01
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 17.32 16.66 18.01
Equity Share Capital 15.63 15.11 13.96
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.68 5.80 6.19
Diluted EPS 5.41 5.39 5.88
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.68 5.80 6.19
Diluted EPS 0.41 5.39 5.88
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Mold-Tek Pack #Mold-Tek Packaging #Plastics #Results
first published: May 9, 2022 09:00 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.