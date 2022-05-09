Mold-Tek Pack Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 177.92 crore, up 10.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 177.92 crore in March 2022 up 10.48% from Rs. 161.05 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.32 crore in March 2022 down 3.86% from Rs. 18.01 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.83 crore in March 2022 down 1.82% from Rs. 33.44 crore in March 2021.

Mold-Tek Pack EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.68 in March 2022 from Rs. 6.19 in March 2021.

Mold-Tek Pack shares closed at 734.80 on May 06, 2022 (NSE)