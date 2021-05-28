Mold-Tek Pack Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 161.05 crore, up 51.22% Y-o-Y
May 28, 2021 / 09:58 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mold-Tek Packaging are:
Net Sales at Rs 161.05 crore in March 2021 up 51.22% from Rs. 106.50 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.01 crore in March 2021 up 125.52% from Rs. 7.99 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.44 crore in March 2021 up 72.1% from Rs. 19.43 crore in March 2020.
Mold-Tek Pack EPS has increased to Rs. 6.19 in March 2021 from Rs. 2.88 in March 2020.
Mold-Tek Pack shares closed at 486.35 on May 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 69.87% returns over the last 6 months and 191.66% over the last 12 months.
|Mold-Tek Packaging
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|161.05
|133.52
|106.50
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|161.05
|133.52
|106.50
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|94.80
|76.84
|59.40
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-3.01
|-0.39
|3.26
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|10.16
|13.91
|11.73
|Depreciation
|5.84
|5.26
|4.86
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|25.85
|15.37
|13.05
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|27.41
|22.52
|14.19
|Other Income
|0.19
|0.08
|0.38
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|27.60
|22.60
|14.57
|Interest
|2.87
|2.48
|2.60
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|24.72
|20.12
|11.97
|Exceptional Items
|-1.08
|--
|-1.56
|P/L Before Tax
|23.64
|20.12
|10.42
|Tax
|5.63
|5.12
|2.43
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|18.01
|15.00
|7.99
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|18.01
|15.00
|7.99
|Equity Share Capital
|13.96
|13.88
|13.86
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|6.19
|5.28
|2.88
|Diluted EPS
|5.88
|5.07
|2.88
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|6.19
|5.28
|2.88
|Diluted EPS
|5.88
|5.07
|2.88
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited