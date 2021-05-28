Mold-Tek Pack Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 161.05 crore, up 51.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 161.05 crore in March 2021 up 51.22% from Rs. 106.50 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.01 crore in March 2021 up 125.52% from Rs. 7.99 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.44 crore in March 2021 up 72.1% from Rs. 19.43 crore in March 2020.

Mold-Tek Pack EPS has increased to Rs. 6.19 in March 2021 from Rs. 2.88 in March 2020.

Mold-Tek Pack shares closed at 486.35 on May 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 69.87% returns over the last 6 months and 191.66% over the last 12 months.