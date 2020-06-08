Mold-Tek Pack Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 106.50 crore, up 5.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 106.50 crore in March 2020 up 5.59% from Rs. 100.86 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.99 crore in March 2020 up 510.19% from Rs. 1.95 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.43 crore in March 2020 up 1.2% from Rs. 19.20 crore in March 2019.

Mold-Tek Pack EPS has increased to Rs. 2.88 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.70 in March 2019.

Mold-Tek Pack shares closed at 195.65 on June 05, 2020 (NSE) and has given -30.73% returns over the last 6 months and -20.64% over the last 12 months.