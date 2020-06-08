Mold-Tek Pack Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 106.50 crore, up 5.59% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mold-Tek Packaging are:
Net Sales at Rs 106.50 crore in March 2020 up 5.59% from Rs. 100.86 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.99 crore in March 2020 up 510.19% from Rs. 1.95 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.43 crore in March 2020 up 1.2% from Rs. 19.20 crore in March 2019.
Mold-Tek Pack EPS has increased to Rs. 2.88 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.70 in March 2019.
Mold-Tek Pack shares closed at 195.65 on June 05, 2020 (NSE) and has given -30.73% returns over the last 6 months and -20.64% over the last 12 months.
|Mold-Tek Packaging
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|106.50
|100.71
|100.86
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|106.50
|100.71
|100.86
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|59.40
|56.98
|58.69
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|3.26
|-0.44
|1.08
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|11.73
|12.50
|10.50
|Depreciation
|4.86
|4.91
|4.24
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|13.05
|12.44
|11.69
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|14.19
|14.33
|14.66
|Other Income
|0.38
|0.05
|0.30
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|14.57
|14.38
|14.96
|Interest
|2.60
|2.63
|2.10
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|11.97
|11.75
|12.87
|Exceptional Items
|-1.56
|-0.59
|-11.50
|P/L Before Tax
|10.42
|11.16
|1.37
|Tax
|2.43
|2.34
|3.31
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|7.99
|8.82
|-1.95
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|7.99
|8.82
|-1.95
|Equity Share Capital
|13.86
|13.86
|13.85
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.88
|3.18
|-0.70
|Diluted EPS
|2.88
|3.18
|-0.70
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.88
|3.18
|-0.70
|Diluted EPS
|2.88
|3.18
|-0.70
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 8, 2020 10:30 am