Mold-Tek Pack Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 100.86 crore, up 9.12% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mold-Tek Packaging are:
Net Sales at Rs 100.86 crore in March 2019 up 9.12% from Rs. 92.43 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.95 crore in March 2019 down 125.14% from Rs. 7.74 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.20 crore in March 2019 up 12.08% from Rs. 17.13 crore in March 2018.
Mold-Tek Pack shares closed at 243.50 on May 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given -7.90% returns over the last 6 months and -25.54% over the last 12 months.
|
|Mold-Tek Packaging
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|100.86
|95.93
|92.43
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|100.86
|95.93
|92.43
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|58.69
|59.13
|57.34
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.08
|-0.88
|-2.03
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|10.50
|10.06
|9.20
|Depreciation
|4.24
|3.68
|3.17
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|11.69
|10.31
|10.90
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|14.66
|13.63
|13.86
|Other Income
|0.30
|0.38
|0.11
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|14.96
|14.01
|13.96
|Interest
|2.10
|1.80
|1.32
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|12.87
|12.21
|12.65
|Exceptional Items
|-11.50
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.37
|12.21
|12.65
|Tax
|3.31
|3.56
|4.90
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.95
|8.65
|7.74
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.95
|8.65
|7.74
|Equity Share Capital
|13.85
|13.85
|13.85
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.70
|3.12
|2.80
|Diluted EPS
|-0.70
|3.12
|2.80
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.70
|3.12
|2.80
|Diluted EPS
|-0.70
|3.12
|2.80
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited