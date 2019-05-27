Mold-Tek Pack Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 100.86 crore, up 9.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 100.86 crore in March 2019 up 9.12% from Rs. 92.43 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.95 crore in March 2019 down 125.14% from Rs. 7.74 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.20 crore in March 2019 up 12.08% from Rs. 17.13 crore in March 2018.

Mold-Tek Pack shares closed at 243.50 on May 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given -7.90% returns over the last 6 months and -25.54% over the last 12 months.