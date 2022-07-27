 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mold-Tek Pack Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 207.83 crore, up 55.41% Y-o-Y

Jul 27, 2022 / 05:34 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mold-Tek Packaging are:

Net Sales at Rs 207.83 crore in June 2022 up 55.41% from Rs. 133.73 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.71 crore in June 2022 up 79.68% from Rs. 12.08 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.29 crore in June 2022 up 47.04% from Rs. 25.36 crore in June 2021.

Mold-Tek Pack EPS has increased to Rs. 6.69 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.32 in June 2021.

Mold-Tek Pack shares closed at 763.20 on July 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given 8.11% returns over the last 6 months and 46.63% over the last 12 months.

Mold-Tek Packaging
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 207.83 177.92 133.73
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 207.83 177.92 133.73
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 126.64 110.17 81.99
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2.33 -1.35 -3.52
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 10.87 10.62 8.90
Depreciation 7.13 6.87 6.16
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 30.82 26.71 21.11
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 30.04 24.91 19.08
Other Income 0.13 1.05 0.12
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 30.16 25.96 19.20
Interest 1.01 1.13 2.65
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 29.16 24.83 16.55
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 29.16 24.83 16.55
Tax 7.45 7.51 4.47
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 21.71 17.32 12.08
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 21.71 17.32 12.08
Equity Share Capital 16.56 15.63 14.07
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.69 5.68 4.32
Diluted EPS 6.68 5.41 4.05
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.69 5.68 4.32
Diluted EPS 6.68 0.41 4.05
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 27, 2022 05:22 pm
