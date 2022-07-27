Mold-Tek Pack Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 207.83 crore, up 55.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 207.83 crore in June 2022 up 55.41% from Rs. 133.73 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.71 crore in June 2022 up 79.68% from Rs. 12.08 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.29 crore in June 2022 up 47.04% from Rs. 25.36 crore in June 2021.

Mold-Tek Pack EPS has increased to Rs. 6.69 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.32 in June 2021.

Mold-Tek Pack shares closed at 763.20 on July 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given 8.11% returns over the last 6 months and 46.63% over the last 12 months.