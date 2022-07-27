Mold-Tek Pack Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 207.83 crore, up 55.41% Y-o-Y
July 27, 2022 / 05:34 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mold-Tek Packaging are:
Net Sales at Rs 207.83 crore in June 2022 up 55.41% from Rs. 133.73 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.71 crore in June 2022 up 79.68% from Rs. 12.08 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.29 crore in June 2022 up 47.04% from Rs. 25.36 crore in June 2021.
Mold-Tek Pack EPS has increased to Rs. 6.69 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.32 in June 2021.
Mold-Tek Pack shares closed at 763.20 on July 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given 8.11% returns over the last 6 months and 46.63% over the last 12 months.
|Mold-Tek Packaging
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|207.83
|177.92
|133.73
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|207.83
|177.92
|133.73
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|126.64
|110.17
|81.99
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.33
|-1.35
|-3.52
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|10.87
|10.62
|8.90
|Depreciation
|7.13
|6.87
|6.16
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|30.82
|26.71
|21.11
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|30.04
|24.91
|19.08
|Other Income
|0.13
|1.05
|0.12
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|30.16
|25.96
|19.20
|Interest
|1.01
|1.13
|2.65
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|29.16
|24.83
|16.55
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|29.16
|24.83
|16.55
|Tax
|7.45
|7.51
|4.47
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|21.71
|17.32
|12.08
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|21.71
|17.32
|12.08
|Equity Share Capital
|16.56
|15.63
|14.07
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|6.69
|5.68
|4.32
|Diluted EPS
|6.68
|5.41
|4.05
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|6.69
|5.68
|4.32
|Diluted EPS
|6.68
|0.41
|4.05
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited