Mold-Tek Pack Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 133.73 crore, up 104.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 133.73 crore in June 2021 up 104.8% from Rs. 65.30 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.08 crore in June 2021 up 670.8% from Rs. 1.57 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.36 crore in June 2021 up 174.46% from Rs. 9.24 crore in June 2020.

Mold-Tek Pack EPS has increased to Rs. 4.32 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.57 in June 2020.

Mold-Tek Pack shares closed at 509.40 on July 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 54.62% returns over the last 6 months and 131.91% over the last 12 months.