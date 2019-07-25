Mold-Tek Pack Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 115.89 crore, up 17.04% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mold-Tek Packaging are:
Net Sales at Rs 115.89 crore in June 2019 up 17.04% from Rs. 99.01 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.86 crore in June 2019 up 20.36% from Rs. 9.02 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.25 crore in June 2019 up 14.37% from Rs. 18.58 crore in June 2018.
Mold-Tek Pack EPS has increased to Rs. 3.92 in June 2019 from Rs. 3.26 in June 2018.
Mold-Tek Pack shares closed at 249.75 on July 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given -4.51% returns over the last 6 months and -12.86% over the last 12 months.
|Mold-Tek Packaging
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'19
|Mar'19
|Jun'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|115.89
|100.86
|99.01
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|115.89
|100.86
|99.01
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|72.59
|58.69
|60.43
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.31
|1.08
|-0.14
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|12.31
|10.50
|9.68
|Depreciation
|4.52
|4.24
|3.37
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|12.96
|11.69
|10.94
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|15.82
|14.66
|14.74
|Other Income
|0.91
|0.30
|0.47
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|16.73
|14.96
|15.21
|Interest
|2.39
|2.10
|1.50
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|14.34
|12.87
|13.71
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-11.50
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|14.34
|1.37
|13.71
|Tax
|3.48
|3.31
|4.68
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|10.86
|-1.95
|9.02
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|10.86
|-1.95
|9.02
|Equity Share Capital
|13.85
|13.85
|13.85
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.92
|-0.70
|3.26
|Diluted EPS
|3.92
|-0.70
|3.26
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.92
|-0.70
|3.26
|Diluted EPS
|3.92
|-0.70
|3.26
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited