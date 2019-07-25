Mold-Tek Pack Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 115.89 crore, up 17.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 115.89 crore in June 2019 up 17.04% from Rs. 99.01 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.86 crore in June 2019 up 20.36% from Rs. 9.02 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.25 crore in June 2019 up 14.37% from Rs. 18.58 crore in June 2018.

Mold-Tek Pack EPS has increased to Rs. 3.92 in June 2019 from Rs. 3.26 in June 2018.

Mold-Tek Pack shares closed at 249.75 on July 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given -4.51% returns over the last 6 months and -12.86% over the last 12 months.