 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Mold-Tek Pack Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 154.83 crore, down 3.4% Y-o-Y

Feb 06, 2023 / 10:57 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mold-Tek Packaging are:

Net Sales at Rs 154.83 crore in December 2022 down 3.4% from Rs. 160.28 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.31 crore in December 2022 down 2.12% from Rs. 16.66 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.84 crore in December 2022 down 9.22% from Rs. 31.77 crore in December 2021.

Mold-Tek Packaging
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 154.83 182.55 160.28
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 154.83 182.55 160.28
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 89.48 111.69 99.79
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.17 -3.73 -5.21
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 10.64 10.99 9.81
Depreciation 7.49 7.38 6.86
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 25.12 29.56 24.28
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 20.93 26.67 24.76
Other Income 0.42 0.19 0.15
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 21.35 26.85 24.91
Interest 0.78 0.78 2.75
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 20.58 26.07 22.15
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 20.58 26.07 22.15
Tax 4.27 6.66 5.49
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 16.31 19.42 16.66
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 16.31 19.42 16.66
Equity Share Capital 16.56 16.56 15.11
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.92 5.86 5.80
Diluted EPS 4.91 5.85 5.39
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.92 5.86 5.80
Diluted EPS 4.91 5.85 5.39
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited