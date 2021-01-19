Mold-Tek Pack Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 133.52 crore, up 32.57% Y-o-Y
January 19, 2021 / 04:25 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mold-Tek Packaging are:
Net Sales at Rs 133.52 crore in December 2020 up 32.57% from Rs. 100.71 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.00 crore in December 2020 up 70.04% from Rs. 8.82 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.86 crore in December 2020 up 44.43% from Rs. 19.29 crore in December 2019.
Mold-Tek Pack EPS has increased to Rs. 5.28 in December 2020 from Rs. 3.18 in December 2019.
Mold-Tek Pack shares closed at 328.20 on January 18, 2021 (NSE) and has given 57.94% returns over the last 6 months and 17.93% over the last 12 months.
|Mold-Tek Packaging
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|133.52
|119.06
|100.71
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|133.52
|119.06
|100.71
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|76.84
|66.36
|56.98
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.39
|0.10
|-0.44
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|13.91
|12.70
|12.50
|Depreciation
|5.26
|5.53
|4.91
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|15.37
|14.07
|12.44
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|22.52
|20.31
|14.33
|Other Income
|0.08
|0.20
|0.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|22.60
|20.50
|14.38
|Interest
|2.48
|2.36
|2.63
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|20.12
|18.14
|11.75
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-0.59
|P/L Before Tax
|20.12
|18.14
|11.16
|Tax
|5.12
|4.64
|2.34
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|15.00
|13.50
|8.82
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|15.00
|13.50
|8.82
|Equity Share Capital
|13.88
|13.87
|13.86
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.28
|4.87
|3.18
|Diluted EPS
|5.07
|4.87
|3.18
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.28
|4.87
|3.18
|Diluted EPS
|5.07
|4.87
|3.18
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
