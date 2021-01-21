Mold-Tek Pack Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 133.52 crore, up 32.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 133.52 crore in December 2020 up 32.57% from Rs. 100.71 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.00 crore in December 2020 up 70.04% from Rs. 8.82 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.86 crore in December 2020 up 44.43% from Rs. 19.29 crore in December 2019.

Mold-Tek Pack EPS has increased to Rs. 5.28 in December 2020 from Rs. 3.18 in December 2019.

Mold-Tek Pack shares closed at 327.15 on January 20, 2021 (NSE) and has given 57.44% returns over the last 6 months and 17.55% over the last 12 months.