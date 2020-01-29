Mold-Tek Pack Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 100.71 crore, up 4.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 100.71 crore in December 2019 up 4.98% from Rs. 95.93 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.82 crore in December 2019 up 1.92% from Rs. 8.65 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.29 crore in December 2019 up 9.04% from Rs. 17.69 crore in December 2018.

Mold-Tek Pack EPS has increased to Rs. 3.18 in December 2019 from Rs. 3.12 in December 2018.

Mold-Tek Pack shares closed at 274.95 on January 28, 2020 (NSE)